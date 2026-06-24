Asterisk 22.10 Breaks Record App

I have been using Asterisk for many, many years.

Today I release some new code, and upon code release we automatically update Asterisk to the latest version. All of a sudden, I started getting reports from customer service letting me know that recording voice mails was no longer working. I started looking into it and went down the wrong rabbit hole at the beginning, only to circle back and find out that the record app just was not working at all.

I tried many ways of fixing it, but in the end opted to replace record with mix monitor, and that seemed to fix my issues. I am going to share the diff below, and hopefully this can help someone else.