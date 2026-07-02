PHP Checkup – Keeping Your Applications Healthy in 2026

June has a way of focusing the mind. The conference season has wound down, the hallway conversations and late-night discussions at WurstCon have settled into plans, and now it’s time to build — carefully, thoughtfully, and with an eye toward what happens when real users and real data show up. This month’s issue is built around exactly that kind of thinking: what does it look like to write code that is secure, concurrent, and designed to last?

Gradient Descent – Teaching Your Network to Learn from Its Mistakes By Christopher Miller Remember when we talked about loss functions being like a strict teacher with a red pen? Well, now we need to figure out what the student does with all that feedback. That’s where gradient descent comes in—it’s the study plan that turns harsh criticism into actual improvement. by Christopher Miller

The Best Part of PHP Conference Season Happens After Hours By Scott Keck-Warren After PHP Tek 2026 wrapped, a group of us walked into a slightly shady restaurant (some of us wearing hot dog hats) and were all tired but excited. The counter staff looked up, saw us pile through the door, and one of them just said, “Whoa.” We were the only customers. Someone’s two-year-old kid was there, completely stealing the show, charming everyone. It was loud and joyful and completely absurd. It was WurstCon. by Scott Keck-Warren

The Vulnerability That Won’t Die – Object Injection in 2026 By Eric Mann I was reviewing a codebase a few weeks back when I hit a line that stopped me cold… by Eric Mann

From Downtime to Uptime: Building Resilient PHP Apps – Part VII By Wendell Adriel In Part VI, we looked at database topology – primaries, replicas, stable writer endpoints, and the failover models PHP teams can actually operate. That gives us the infrastructure story, but it still leaves one uncomfortable question – what does the user see when the system is technically up, yet the data path is under stress? by Wendell Adriel

Versioning Without Pain By Steve McDougall APIs change. Business requirements shift, data models evolve, and the design decisions that seemed reasonable in v1 turn out to be limitations by v2. The question is not whether your API will need to change, but how you handle that change without breaking the consumers who depend on it. by Steve McDougall

Lack of Training Data By Edward Barnard AI, by design, compares your input to what already exists within its training data. However, when very little precedent exists (in the training data) for comparison, that absence triggers the error-recovery mode we have been observing. This month’s objective is simple and direct – shift the AI’s thinking mode into the correct channel. by Edward Barnard

Where Does This Code Go? A Design Principle for Laravel That Scales By Steve McDougall I want to start with a feeling rather than a definition, because I think the feeling is what actually drives most of us to care about design in the first place. by Steve McDougall

Unlocking High Concurrency in PHP 8.3 With Fibers: Building Faster APIs By Sarah Aburu Modern web APIs spend much of their time waiting for I/O, such as database queries, HTTP calls, or external services, rather than executing PHP code. PHP 8 introduced Fibers as a low-level concurrency primitive. By PHP 8.3, they are stable enough for production use. Fibers do not make PHP multithreaded, but they do allow multiple I/O-bound operations to make progress without blocking each other. In this article, we will examine how Fibers work, where they make sense, and how to use them to reduce request latency in real-world APIs using clear, practical examples. by Sarah Aburu