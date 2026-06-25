Claude Code for PHP Developers

If you’ve been hearing about Claude Code but assumed it’s mostly for the JavaScript and Python crowd, it’s time to take another look. Claude Code is a command-line AI coding tool that works directly in your terminal, and it’s remarkably effective for PHP development. Whether you’re building with Laravel, Symfony, or vanilla PHP, there are workflow patterns that genuinely save time — not in a “let the AI write everything” way, but in a “let the AI handle the tedious parts so I can focus on architecture and logic” way.

Here are the patterns I’ve found most valuable as a PHP developer.

Plan Mode: Think Before You Code

One of the most underused features of Claude Code is plan mode. Instead of jumping straight to code generation, you ask Claude to analyze a problem and propose an approach before writing a single line.

For PHP developers, this is gold. Say you need to add a new feature to a Laravel application — maybe a notification system that supports email, SMS, and in-app channels. Instead of diving into code, you start with:

claude "Plan the implementation of a multi-channel notification system for this Laravel app. Review the existing models, controllers, and any notification-related code, then propose an architecture."

Claude Code will read your project structure, examine your existing code, and propose a plan that accounts for what’s already there. It knows about Laravel’s built-in notification system, so it won’t suggest reinventing the wheel. But it also catches things you might miss — like whether your existing User model already implements Notifiable , or whether your queue configuration supports the job dispatching the notification system will need.

The key is that you review the plan before any code is generated. It’s collaborative thinking, not blind automation.

Test Generation That Understands Your Codebase

Writing tests is one of those things we all know we should do more of but often skip under deadline pressure. Claude Code makes it significantly less painful by generating tests that actually understand your application’s context.

Point it at a controller or service class:

claude "Write PHPUnit tests for app/Services/InvoiceService.php. Cover the calculateTotal, applyDiscount, and generatePdf methods. Use the existing test patterns from tests/Unit for style consistency."

What makes this effective is that Claude Code reads your existing tests to match your team’s patterns. If you use data providers, it’ll use data providers. If your test setup relies on specific factory patterns, it’ll follow those conventions. The generated tests aren’t generic — they’re contextual.

You’ll still need to review and adjust them. AI-generated tests sometimes miss edge cases that only you know about. But starting from 80% complete rather than a blank file changes the economics of testing entirely.

Refactoring Legacy Code With Confidence

Every PHP developer has inherited a legacy codebase at some point. Maybe it’s a monolithic controller with 2,000 lines, or a God class that handles everything from database queries to PDF generation. Claude Code is exceptionally good at breaking these down.

claude "This controller is too large. Analyze app/Http/Controllers/OrderController.php and suggest how to extract responsibilities into service classes, form requests, and events. Show me the refactoring plan first."

By working in plan mode first and then executing incrementally, you can refactor large pieces of legacy code with a safety net. Claude Code understands PSR standards, SOLID principles, and framework conventions, so the refactored code follows established PHP patterns rather than inventing new abstractions.

MCP Integrations for Your Stack

Model Context Protocol (MCP) is Claude Code’s extension system, and it’s where things get interesting for PHP developers with complex stacks. MCP lets you connect Claude Code to external tools and services, giving it real-time context about your entire development environment.

Some practical MCP integrations for PHP developers include database connections that let Claude Code understand your actual schema when suggesting Eloquent models and migrations, and project management integrations that connect your task tracker so Claude can reference ticket context when working on features.

The power of MCP is that Claude Code stops working in isolation. Instead of guessing what your database looks like, it knows. Instead of assuming your API contracts, it reads them. The suggestions become dramatically more accurate.

Everyday Time-Savers

Beyond the bigger workflow patterns, there are small daily wins that add up:

Migration generation. Describe what you need in plain English and let Claude Code write the migration with proper column types, indexes, and foreign keys.

claude "Create a migration for a comments table. Comments belong to a user and a post, have a body text field, support soft deletes, and need an index on the post_id for query performance."

Debugging assistance. Paste an error trace and let Claude Code analyze it in the context of your actual codebase — not a generic Stack Overflow answer, but specific to your code.

Documentation. Point Claude Code at a complex class and ask it to generate PHPDoc blocks that actually describe what the code does, with proper @param , @return , and @throws annotations.

Composer dependency auditing. Ask Claude Code to review your composer.json for outdated dependencies, security concerns, or packages that have better-maintained alternatives.

The Right Mindset

The developers getting the most out of Claude Code are the ones who treat it as a capable junior developer — fast, willing, and knowledgeable, but in need of direction and review. You bring the architectural judgment, the domain knowledge, and the quality bar. Claude Code brings speed, pattern recognition, and tireless willingness to handle boilerplate.

It’s not about replacing your skills. It’s about multiplying the time you spend on the parts of development that actually require your experience and judgment.

If you haven’t tried Claude Code in your PHP workflow yet, install it, point it at a real project, and start with plan mode on a feature you’re about to build. The results might change how you work.