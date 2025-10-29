PHP Architect logo

Community Corner: N8N With PHP With Edward Barnard

 

In this episode, Scott talks with Edward Barnard about his column in PHP Architect magazine and his current series on using N8N with PHP to create reusable workflows.

Links:
N8N – https://n8n.io/
Beyond Prompt Engineering – https://leanpub.com/beyond-prompt-engineering
Lean Startup Book – https://www.amazon.com/Lean-Startup-Entrepreneurs-Continuous-Innovation-ebook/dp/B004J4XGN6/
displace.tech – https://displace.tech/
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx
Buy our shirts – https://store.phparch.com/products/community-corner-podcast-t-shirt

Scott’s Social Media:
Website – https://scott.keck-warren.com/
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date October 29, 2025
Hosted by Scott Keck-Warren
Guest(s) Edward Barnard

