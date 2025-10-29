Community Corner: N8N With PHP With Edward Barnard
In this episode, Scott talks with Edward Barnard about his column in PHP Architect magazine and his current series on using N8N with PHP to create reusable workflows.
Links:
N8N – https://n8n.io/
Beyond Prompt Engineering – https://leanpub.com/beyond-prompt-engineering
Lean Startup Book – https://www.amazon.com/Lean-Startup-Entrepreneurs-Continuous-Innovation-ebook/dp/B004J4XGN6/
displace.tech – https://displace.tech/
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx
Buy our shirts – https://store.phparch.com/products/community-corner-podcast-t-shirt
Scott’s Social Media:
Website – https://scott.keck-warren.com/
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|October 29, 2025
|Hosted by
|Scott Keck-Warren
|Guest(s)
|Edward Barnard