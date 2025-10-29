Community Corner: N8N With PHP With Edward Barnard

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode, Scott talks with Edward Barnard about his column in PHP Architect magazine and his current series on using N8N with PHP to create reusable workflows.

Links:

N8N – https://n8n.io/

Beyond Prompt Engineering – https://leanpub.com/beyond-prompt-engineering

Lean Startup Book – https://www.amazon.com/Lean-Startup-Entrepreneurs-Continuous-Innovation-ebook/dp/B004J4XGN6/

displace.tech – https://displace.tech/

