PHP Architect logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Community Corner: PHPScore with Ed Grosvenor

In this episode, Scott talks with Ed Grosvenor about technical debt and his company’s new website PHPScore.com that inspects your PHP projects for technical debt so you can bring issues back to your team for remediation.

Links:
PHPScore.com – https://phpscore.com/
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx
Buy our shirts – https://store.phparch.com/products/community-corner-podcast-t-shirt

Ed’s Social Media:
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/gros.co
Twitter – https://x.com/MaybeEdward

Scott’s Social Media:
Website – https://scott.keck-warren.com/
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date September 26, 2025
Hosted by Scott Keck-Warren
Guest(s) Ed Grosvenor

September 2025 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2025 PHP Architect, LLC. — All amounts in USD