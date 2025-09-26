Community Corner: PHPScore with Ed Grosvenor
In this episode, Scott talks with Ed Grosvenor about technical debt and his company’s new website PHPScore.com that inspects your PHP projects for technical debt so you can bring issues back to your team for remediation.
|Air date
|September 26, 2025
|Hosted by
|Scott Keck-Warren
|Guest(s)
|Ed Grosvenor