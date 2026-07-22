Community Corner Podcast: Firefly III with James Cole
In this episode, Scott talks with James Cole, creator of Firefly III, an open source personal finance manager. James explains why he built Firefly III after graduating college with student debt, how the rule engine automates transaction categorization, importing bank data with CSV files and third-party connectors like enable banking and GoCardless, and how to get started without importing years of history.
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- Firefly III – https://www.firefly-iii.org/
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|Air date
|July 22, 2026
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