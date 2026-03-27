Community Corner Podcast: Nginx and You with Chris Lemon

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In this episode, Scott talks with Chris Lemon about why us “normal” non-devops developers need to know about Nginx. We also discuss his talk at https://phptek.io/ (tickets still available).

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