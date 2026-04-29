Community Corner: Storyblok with Daniel Mendoza

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In this episode, Scott talks Storyblok with Daniel Mendoza and his talk on using AI to help developers learn new technology that he will be presenting at JStek 2026.

Links:

Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx

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Daniel’s Links:

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/daniel-mendoza-503396152/

Personal Site – https://danieljmendoza.com/

Scott’s Links:

PHP Architect Social Media:

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Displace

Infrastructure Management, Simplified

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https://displace.tech/

PHPScore

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CodeRabit

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https://www.coderabbit.ai/

Music Provided by Epidemic Sound https://www.epidemicsound.com/

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