PHP Alive and Kicking 3: Special Guest Gina Banyard
Shownotes:
- https://thephp.foundation/
- https://wiki.php.net/
- https://wiki.php.net/rfc
- https://opencollective.com/phpfoundation
- https://gpb.moe/about.html
Streams:
Partners
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners
Displace
Infrastructure Management, Simplified
Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.
https://displace.tech/
PHPScore
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore
Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. Check it out at honeybadger.io
Music Supplied By: Epidemic Sound
https://www.epidemicsound.com/
Get PHP Architect Merch at our Store https://store.phparch.com/
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|October 1, 2025
|Hosted by
|Chris Miller, Mike Page
|Guest(s)
|Gina Banyard