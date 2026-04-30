PHP Alive And Kicking: Episode 29 Elizabeth Barron

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Elizabeth Barron returns to the show just four weeks after her debut appearance for a wide-ranging follow-up on her first months as Executive Director of the PHP Foundation. Elizabeth shares the key findings from her community listening tour, covers the upcoming PHP community survey in partnership with JetBrains, talks about the Foundation’s plans for transparency, documentation, and guest blogging, and discusses the challenges of the PHP newcomer experience. The episode also features a candid conversation about public speaking anxiety, conference culture, and the enduring warmth of the PHP community.

Topics Covered PHP Foundation Community Findings Main Topic Elizabeth published a blog post summarising the findings from her listening tour across the PHP community. Four key themes emerged: Foundation transparency — Many people don’t know what the Foundation is doing; the website is too generic and needs to better reflect the team’s actual work.

— Many people don’t know what the Foundation is doing; the website is too generic and needs to better reflect the team’s actual work. Marketing of PHP — How PHP is perceived externally, and how the community can better promote the language.

— How PHP is perceived externally, and how the community can better promote the language. Community support — What the Foundation can do to better support developers, user groups, and sub-communities.

— What the Foundation can do to better support developers, user groups, and sub-communities. The language itself — Feedback and ideas relating to PHP’s ongoing development. Elizabeth noted that the volume of feedback was a good sign — silence would be a much bigger problem. A Part Two of the blog post is in the works and will cover strategy and next steps. Newcomer Experience & Documentation Gap A recurring theme from the community feedback was how hard it is for brand-new developers to get started with PHP: There is no single central “landing page” for newcomers — help is scattered across Discord, Reddit, local user groups, and elsewhere.

The PHP manual assumes a baseline of programming knowledge that true beginners don’t yet have.

Many existing beginner resources have not been updated as the language has evolved.

PHP lacks the kind of gamified, beginner-friendly learning apps that Python and JavaScript enjoy.

Mike noted that most coding bootcamps are JavaScript-first, leaving a gap for PHP-based introductory learning.

Elizabeth is exploring whether the Foundation can help coordinate and amplify existing resources rather than compete with them — and fill in the gaps that remain.

Matt Stafer’s recent involvement with the Foundation was highlighted as a potential access point for reaching newcomers, given his large following. PHP Community Survey (with JetBrains) The PHP Foundation is running a community survey in partnership with JetBrains (makers of PHPStorm).

The goal is to generate open, usable data that anyone — including the Foundation, JetBrains, and the broader community — can analyse.

Community members were invited to suggest their own questions (the submission window closed on the day of recording).

The full survey was expected to launch in early June. Foundation Transparency & Hiring Update The Foundation’s developer hiring process (which had been open in a previous cycle) was paused while Elizabeth settled into the role and internal processes were stabilised.

Many of the Foundation’s developers currently work in silos; improving collaboration and communication across the team is a near-term priority.

The Foundation’s blog will be opened up to guest bloggers — Elizabeth teased an upcoming post she’s excited about but couldn’t yet name.

— Elizabeth teased an upcoming post she’s excited about but couldn’t yet name. Developer applications are expected to reopen in autumn 2025. Public Speaking Anxiety & Conference Culture An unexpectedly personal and engaging segment where all three speakers opened up about their experiences with social anxiety and public speaking: Mike shared that despite running the show and talking to guests regularly, he struggled to approach familiar faces at PHP conferences in person.

The group discussed strategies: preparing thoroughly (Elizabeth and Shane), improvising with bullet points (Chris), and the benefit of pairing up to speak (Mike and Chris’s planed joint talk).

Elizabeth reminded Mike that audiences are always rooting for the speaker — and encouraged him to keep pushing through the discomfort.

Chris mentioned Merge PHP (online conference, 14th May) as a useful middle step between podcasting and live in-person talks. PHP Appalachia — A Community Origin Story Elizabeth shared the story of PHP Appalachia, one of the earliest informal PHP community gatherings, held in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee area starting around 2006. Around 12 people from the PHP IRC channel (phpC) rented a cabin with Wi-Fi, gave talks, and sat around a campfire — and Elizabeth is still friends with every single person who attended.

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