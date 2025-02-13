The PHP Podcast: 2025.02.13
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John discuss PHPStan 2.0, Facebook blocking Linux, JetBrains The State of PHP 2024, what’s new in PhpStorm 2024.3, and more.
Links from the show:
- Facebook Accidentally Blocks Users From Posting About Linux | PCMag
- PHPStan 2.0 Released | php[architect]
- The State of PHP 2024 – Expert review
- PhpStorm 2024.3 Is Now Available | The PhpStorm Blog
- x.com
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
Sponsor
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners over at Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. It’s free to get started and setup takes just a few minutes. Be the hero your team needs! Suit up at honeybadger.io
