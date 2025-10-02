The PHP Podcast 2025.10.02

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about Scott’s PHP 8.5 review, Alive and Kicking’s first live stream, PHP Foundation’s call for design, the new Laravel Forge, and more…

Eric Van Johnson

John Congdon

