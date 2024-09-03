Announcing the php[tek] 2025 Call for Presentations: Your Chance to Shine on the Premier PHP Stage!

Attention, PHP enthusiasts, web developers, and tech innovators! The time has come to step into the spotlight and share your knowledge with the global PHP community. We’re excited to announce that the Call for Papers (CFP) for php[tek] 2025 is officially open, and we’re inviting you to submit your talk ideas!

Why php[tek] 2025 is the Ultimate Stage for PHP Developers

php[tek] 2025 is not just another tech conference. It’s the premier event where the brightest minds in PHP and web development come together to inspire, innovate, and learn from each other. For 17 years, php[tek] has been the go-to gathering for developers who are passionate about advancing the PHP ecosystem, and in 2025, we’re bringing it back to Chicago with even more energy, excitement, and opportunities for growth.

But php[tek] is more than just a conference; it’s a community. It’s where developers from around the world unite to share their experiences, discuss the latest trends, and contribute to the evolution of the PHP landscape. And now, you have the chance to be a part of this incredible journey by submitting your talk ideas for php[tek] 2025!

The Power of Sharing Your Knowledge

There’s something truly special about sharing what you’ve learned with others. It’s not just about imparting information; it’s about connecting with a community, sparking inspiration, and driving innovation. When you stand up to speak at php[tek], you’re not just presenting a talk—you’re contributing to a larger conversation that shapes the future of PHP and web development.

The Benefits of Speaking at php[tek] 2025

Boost Your Profile: Being a speaker at php[tek] 2025 positions you as a thought leader in the PHP community. It’s an opportunity to showcase your expertise, gain visibility, and establish yourself as a key contributor to the field. Inspire Others: Your experiences, challenges, and solutions can serve as valuable lessons for others. By sharing your knowledge, you’re empowering fellow developers to overcome obstacles, embrace new ideas, and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Enhance Your Skills: Preparing and delivering a talk is a powerful way to deepen your understanding of a topic. It challenges you to organize your thoughts, clarify your ideas, and communicate effectively—skills that are invaluable in any professional setting. Expand Your Network: Speaking at php[tek] connects you with like-minded professionals from around the globe. It’s an opportunity to build relationships, collaborate on new projects, and expand your professional network. Contribute to the Community: The PHP community thrives on collaboration and shared knowledge. By speaking at php[tek], you’re playing a crucial role in advancing the PHP ecosystem and helping others grow in their careers.

What Makes a Great Talk?

At php[tek], we’re looking for talks that are informative, engaging, and relevant to the PHP and web development community. Whether you’re an experienced speaker or new to the stage, we encourage you to submit your ideas. Here are a few tips for crafting a compelling talk proposal:

1. Choose a Topic You’re Passionate About

Passion is contagious. When you speak about something you’re truly passionate about, it shows. Whether it’s a deep dive into a specific technology, a case study of a challenging project, or an exploration of industry trends, choose a topic that excites you and that you believe will resonate with others.

2. Focus on Real-World Applications

PHP developers are practical people. They want to learn about tools, techniques, and approaches that they can apply in their work. Focus on real-world applications of your topic—how it solves problems, improves workflows, or enhances the development process. Case studies, live demos, and practical tips are always a hit.

3. Tell a Story

Everyone loves a good story. Structure your talk around a narrative that takes your audience on a journey. Whether it’s the story of a challenging project, the evolution of a tool, or your personal growth as a developer, storytelling helps make your talk more engaging and memorable.

4. Make It Interactive

Interactive talks are a great way to keep your audience engaged. Consider incorporating live coding, Q&A sessions, or hands-on exercises into your presentation. The more you involve your audience, the more they’ll take away from your talk.

5. Provide Clear Takeaways

What do you want your audience to learn from your talk? Make sure your key takeaways are clear and actionable. Whether it’s a new tool, a best practice, or a fresh perspective, your audience should leave your session with something they can immediately apply in their work.

The Secret to Getting Selected: Submit Multiple Talk Ideas

Here’s a little secret to increase your chances of being selected as a speaker: submit multiple talk ideas! The more ideas you submit, the more opportunities you have to be chosen. Not only does this increase your odds, but it also gives the selection committee more options to consider, which can be especially valuable if they’re looking to build a diverse and well-rounded program.

Don’t be shy—if you have several topics you’re passionate about, submit them all! Whether it’s a technical deep dive, a case study, or a session on soft skills like leadership and communication, each talk proposal you submit is another chance to make your mark on php[tek] 2025.

How to Submit Your Talk

Ready to take the stage at php[tek] 2025? Submitting your talk is easy! All you need to do is head over to phptek.io/speakers. We’re looking for a wide range of topics, so don’t hesitate to submit your ideas, whether they’re highly technical or focused on broader industry trends.

Here’s what you’ll need to include in your submission:

Talk Title: Your title should be concise and descriptive, giving potential attendees a clear idea of what your session is about. Abstract Description: This is your chance to sell your talk to the selection committee and potential attendees. Be clear about what your talk will cover, why it’s important, and what attendees will learn. Speaker Bio: Tell us a bit about yourself! Your bio should highlight your experience, expertise, and any previous speaking engagements. Don’t forget to mention what makes you passionate about your topic. Target Audience: Who is your talk aimed at? Be specific about the level of experience and the type of audience that will benefit most from your session. Duration: Let us know how long you’ll need for your talk. Most sessions are 45 minutes, but if you have a shorter or longer presentation, let us know.

It’s important to note that you don’t have to have your talks done or even completely flushed. Just add a good abstract so we can understand the direction you are heading with your talk idea.

Why You Should Submit Today

php[tek] 2025 is more than just an event—it’s an opportunity to be part of something bigger. It’s a chance to contribute to a community that values collaboration, innovation, and shared learning. By submitting a talk, you’re not just participating in a conference; you’re helping to shape the future of PHP and web development.

But don’t wait too long! The Call for Papers is open now, and the sooner you submit, the better your chances of being selected. Plus, by submitting early, you’ll have more time to refine your talk, prepare your presentation, and get ready to deliver an unforgettable session.

Get Inspired by Past Speakers

Need some inspiration? Take a look at the talks from previous php[tek] conferences. Past speakers have covered a wide range of topics, from in-depth technical sessions on PHP and related technologies to broader discussions on leadership, teamwork, and the future of web development. Many of our speakers have gone on to become regular contributors to the PHP community, and their talks continue to inspire and educate developers around the world. Also, look at articles in the magazine that have inspired you and add your spin to it.

Final Thoughts: Your Voice Matters

At php[tek], we believe that everyone has something valuable to share. Whether you’re an experienced developer with years of knowledge or a newcomer with fresh ideas, your voice matters. We’re committed to creating a diverse and inclusive conference that represents the full spectrum of the PHP community, and we encourage developers of all backgrounds and experience levels to submit their talk ideas.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to phptek.io/speakers today and submit your proposals. This is your chance to make an impact, inspire others, and be part of a legacy that drives innovation and collaboration in the world of PHP.

We can’t wait to see what you come up with, and we’re excited to welcome you to the stage at php[tek] 2025. Let’s make this the best conference yet—together!