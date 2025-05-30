PHP is maturing and evolving. PHP was originally released on June 8, 1995 as Personal Home Page. It’s hard to believe that it was the community that continued driving its progress. 30 years later and we still have an amazing and thriving community. PHP is now a powerful language that is used in many different applications, from web development to data science and machine learning. The PHP community is constantly evolving, and we are excited to see what the future holds for this amazing language.

Conformed Dimension Table By Edward Barnard Part 3 continues the series by implementing Goal 2, which begins working within the data warehouse. by Edward Barnard

Passing Knowledge To The Next Generation By Scott Keck-Warren As experienced developers, one of the most important things we can do is pass on our knowledge to the next generation. To do so, we have to meet them where they are and through various channels. by Scott Keck-Warren

PHP5.0: Bringing OOP To The Forefront By Christopher Miller PHP, originally conceived as a simple set of “Personal Home Page” tools by Rasmus Lerdorf in 1994, has evolved into one of the most dominant server-side scripting languages, powering over 79.2% of websites worldwide. This remarkable journey from a modest collection of CGI binaries to a sophisticated programming language reflects PHP’s ability to adapt and grow alongside the web’s evolving demands. by Christopher Miller

The Golden Age Of PHP Conferences By Chris Hartjes I’ve been attending conferences since 2003 and spoke at my first event in 2005. I would say with no hesitation that I owe my entire career to a decision I made more than 20 years ago to go to an event at a hotel across the street from one of Canada’s biggest shopping centers. There, I discovered that there were all sorts of other programming conferences out there and that you could get paid to go and speak. Almost 100 talks and workshops later, my decision to get involved with speaking at events allowed me to create an awesome professional life. by Chris Hartjes

Maintaining an Application By Chris Tankersley Throughout this year, Education Station has been dedicated to helping you design and start to build your application, whatever it is. From taking advantage of new features in PHP to how to structure your code, the point has been to set you up for success. Some of it may seem like extra work, but with a good, solid foundation in how to build your code, you can move on to the maintenance of your code. by Chris Tankersley

An Introduction to Diffie-Hellman Key Exchange By Eric Mann Over the next few months, we’ll be diving into the world of cryptography together. We’ll start with the basics of traditional asymmetric cryptography, then move on to more advanced topics like elliptic curve cryptography and quantum-resistant algorithms. You don’t need to have any prior knowledge of cryptography to follow along, nor do you need to know anything about the mathematics of elliptic curves. ***Note:*** *Remember that any algorithms we build in this series should not be used in production. They’re just for educational purposes.* by Eric Mann

Better Reflection with BetterReflection By Oscar Merida We’ve used reflection in our Spacetraders command-line client to automatically build information for the Help command. While powerful, PHP’s Reflection API is cumbersome and verbose, which led to the creation of BetterReflection, a userland wrapper with some nifty tricks up its sleeves, like no autoloading side effects. This month, we’ll use it to streamline route registration, automatically service discovery, and simplify our application architecture. by Oscar Merida

Overpowered PHP servers using I/O multiplexing By Vinicius Dias PHP, as its official website states, is a popular general-purpose scripting language that is especially suited to web development. However, many PHP developers don’t pay close attention to how exactly their applications are executed in the web environment. This article will show you how PHP applications are usually executed on the Web and how we can handle a much larger number of simultaneous connections than with the “standard” approach. by Vinicius Dias