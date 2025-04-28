Knock It Out Of The PHPark

Pivot and Re-Focus By Edward Barnard In explaining the Drill-Across technique, I realized I was skipping a crucial piece of the puzzle: the iterative nature of data warehouse design and gaining a shared understanding of the problem to be solved. As we complete the operational database query that began last month, we will also observe the discovery and refinement process. by Edward Barnard

Learn From My Mistakes: An In-Person Conference Guide By Scott Keck-Warren One of the terrible things about life is that you might squander an opportunity and not even understand that until decades later. In my case, one of these opportunities was when I attended my first technical conference. I gained a ton of knowledge, but due to my inexperience, I didn’t take full advantage of the conference. by Scott Keck-Warren

Powering The Social Web By Christopher Miller Web 2.0, the transformative era of the internet that emphasizes user-generated content, interactivity, and social connectivity, has fundamentally changed how we interact online. At the heart of this digital revolution lies PHP, a server-side scripting language that has played a pivotal role in shaping the modern web landscape. by Christopher Miller

Moving Between Environments Easier By Chris Hartjes Hello friends! I recently moved from the Fortress of Grumpitude (I do not want to do this again for a long time). While in the process of “minimum viable unpacking” to make the Fortress in Exile functional, it got me thinking about parallels in my programming setup. by Chris Hartjes

The Politics of Code: How the Bybit Hack Exposed an Ethical Dilemma in Software By Eric Mann In February 2025, the world of cryptocurrency was rocked by a staggering $1.5 billion hack targeting Bybit, one of the largest centralized crypto exchanges. While blockchain security may seem like a distant concern for PHP developers, this incident highlights broader security principles that apply to any software ecosystem. More importantly, the response (or lack thereof) from different parts of the community revealed a fundamental ideological divide in how blockchain platforms handle malicious activity. It’s not just about how the Bybit hack happened but what came next. There were many ways the community could have responded. by Eric Mann

Designing An Application By Chris Tankersley For the April issue of PHP Architect, we will continue going up the stack as we look at how we can start to design applications. This level is more than likely where projects tend to fail since designing complex systems is, by its nature, complex. In a field that is less than 100 years old, we are still learning how to build software that will not only last longer than us but can also continue to be maintained and updated as needs change. by Chris Tankersley

Back to Basics – FastRoute By Oscar Merida For this month’s article we’re looking at routing in a PHP application. The Front Controller pattern is frequently used to process dynamic requests for a web application and generate an appropriate response to web clients. With PSR-7, which standardizes HTTP request and response implementation, and Fast> Route, a high-performance routing library, we can put together a robust and maintainable structure. by Oscar Merida

Inclusive Meetings & Presentations By Maxwell Ivey It’s funny how things work out. A few weeks ago, I suggested to PHP Architect that I write an article about hiring people with disabilities. That led to ideas for an article on communicating with your team members who have a disability. And now, just in time for PHP Tek25, an article on inclusive meetings and presentations. by Maxwell Ivey

Highspeed Laravel Development with Filament By Nelson Isioma Building modern UIs has become clunky and complicated. New abstractions, such as React Server Components(RSC), keep being added, which probably won’t affect the end-user experience. In the midst of all this, there is still a way to just build UIs quickly and get things done using Filament. Filament is a UI component library for the TALL(Tailwind, Alpine.js, Laravel, Livewire) stack. Filament simplifies frontend development in the same way Laravel streamlines backend development. Let me show you how. by Nelson Isioma

BattleSnake How To By Tim Lytle And a bit of a dive into frameworkless php. by Tim Lytle