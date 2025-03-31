PHP Architect Releases New Book: Jacked PHP

Jacked PHP aims to offer the developer tools to build better products. Since being faster and scalable is in high demand, looking for tools to support that becomes essential. With that in mind, we have a set of tools within the OpenSwoole framework that we will go over that can help you achieve these goals. We built a great set of tools with the usual PHP, from controlling Linux processes to listening to TCP connections to serve websites with data retrieved from multiple sources. We are not talking about an extensive set of things PHP could not do; we are talking about a new way of working with PHP with a framework that makes it more accessible and faster.

