2024.11.21
This week on the php podcast, Eric and John discuss PHP 8.4 and its new features, Pie, PHPStorm, PHPTek, Yazi for file management in the terminal, and more.
Links from the show:
- PHP: PHP 8.4.0 Release Announcement
- GitHub – php/pie: The PHP Installer for Extensions
- Announcing the Pre-Release of the PHP Installer for Extensions (PIE) — The PHP Foundation — Supporting, Advancing, and Developing the PHP Language
- What’s New in PhpStorm 2024.3
- PHPTEK 2025
- GitHub Receipt
- New Array Functions in PHP 8.4 | Ash Allen Design
- @ericvanjohnson.bsky.social on Bluesky
- https://yazi-rs.github.io/docs/installation
The PHP podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT.
Host:
- Eric Van Johnson
- John Congdon
- John Congdon | Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
Streams:
|Air date
|November 21, 2024
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)
