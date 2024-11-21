php[architect] logo

2024.11.21

 

This week on the php podcast, Eric and John discuss PHP 8.4 and its new features, Pie, PHPStorm, PHPTek, Yazi for file management in the terminal, and more.

Links from the show:

The PHP podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

Air date November 21, 2024
