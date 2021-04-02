About PHP’s Compromised Git Commit
PHP internals contributor Sara Golemon answers questions from a panel of php[architect] and PHP Ugly contributors about the recent git compromise that affected the PHP project and what they’re doing about it. You can also watch a video of the roundtable with Sara.
I just wrote an article about the recent #PHP Git server attack: https://t.co/m1YX2Uz7oA
— Enrico Zimuel (@ezimuel) March 30, 2021
https://twitter.com/rasmus/status/1376544330140164097
Listen
|Air date
|April 1, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Sara Golemon, Eric Mann, Oscar Merida, and Thomas Rideout
