About PHP’s Compromised Git Commit

PHP internals contributor Sara Golemon answers questions from a panel of php[architect] and PHP Ugly contributors about the recent git compromise that affected the PHP project and what they’re doing about it. You can also watch a video of the roundtable with Sara.

https://twitter.com/rasmus/status/1376544330140164097

Air date April 1, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Sara Golemon, Eric Mann, Oscar Merida, and Thomas Rideout

