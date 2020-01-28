php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Arrays in PHP, Web Browsers, Security Habits, and Matthew Turland

In Episode 28

In this episode for January 2020, we take a look at this month’s issue “New Habits.” This month we’re joined by php[architect] book and magazine author Matthew Turland.

Topics

  • Using (or not) PHP arrays to write cleaner code.
  • Learning how browsers render HTML+CSS
  • Talking about writing object-oriented code with Matthew Turland, updating his Web Scraping book, speaking at conferences, and his involvement in the PHP community.
  • Confessing our security sins
  • The Whys and Hows of Testing
  • Working with Ansible to configure servers and the value of documenting your infrastructure.
  • Arizona PHP and user groups in general.
  • Certifications in the tech industry

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date January 28, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Matthew Turland, Oscar Merida

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

January 2020 Magazine Issue

Old timey print of hot air ballons in the sky
Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today! Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2020 musketeers.me, LLC. — All amounts in USD

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.