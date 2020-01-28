Arrays in PHP, Web Browsers, Security Habits, and Matthew Turland
In Episode 28
In this episode for January 2020, we take a look at this month’s issue “New Habits.” This month we’re joined by php[architect] book and magazine author Matthew Turland.
Topics
- Using (or not) PHP arrays to write cleaner code.
- Learning how browsers render HTML+CSS
- Talking about writing object-oriented code with Matthew Turland, updating his Web Scraping book, speaking at conferences, and his involvement in the PHP community.
- Confessing our security sins
- The Whys and Hows of Testing
- Working with Ansible to configure servers and the value of documenting your infrastructure.
- Arizona PHP and user groups in general.
- Certifications in the tech industry
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|January 28, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Matthew Turland, Oscar Merida
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: