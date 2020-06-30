Asynchronous PHP, Frameworks, and Conferences
Eric, John and Oscar sit down to go over the June 2020 issue, “Advanced Design & Development”
- Applications for Asynchronous PHP
- The Browser APIs no one told you about
- PHP callables and functional programming
- Frameworks – Slim and CodieIgniter.
- Agile development and sustainable ways to build applications
- The future of conferences
|June 30, 2020
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Oscar Merida
