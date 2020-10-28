Asynchronous programming, testing, race conditions, mental health in tech, and more
Listen to Eric, John, and Oscar discuss the articles in the October 2020 issue, Running Parallel.
Topics Covered
- OSMI 2020 Mental Health in Tech Survey.
- Asynchronous PHP with Swoole.
- Scaling and other use cases for serverless tasks, like file uploads.
- This month’s puzzle on cleaning up directions.
- Paying down technical debt with unit tests.
- Finding and fixing race conditions.
- Setting headers to harden your web application with Mozilla Observatory.
- WSL, homestead, and developing on Windows using Linux tools.
- and more (as usual)
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|October 28, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
