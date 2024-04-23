php[architect] logo

Community Corner: Keith “Danger” Casey

In this episode, Scott talks to Keith “Danger” Casey about being called “Danger”, his talks at php[tek] 2024, and the benefits of going to conferences.

caseysoftware.com
LinkedIn Learning – https://www.linkedin.com/learning/instructors/keith-casey
Tickets to php[tek] 2024 – http://tinyurl.com/tek-2024-tickets

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date April 22, 2024
