Community Corner: Keith “Danger” Casey
In this episode, Scott talks to Keith “Danger” Casey about being called “Danger”, his talks at php[tek] 2024, and the benefits of going to conferences.
Links:
caseysoftware.com
LinkedIn Learning – https://www.linkedin.com/learning/instructors/keith-casey
Tickets to php[tek] 2024 – http://tinyurl.com/tek-2024-tickets
Air date
|April 22, 2024
Hosted by
Guest(s)
