Community Corner: Larry Garfield
Scott talks to Larry Garfield about his talks at php[tek] 2024 and the open source projects he’s created and maintained for the community.
Links:
Larry’s Blogs – https://www.garfieldtech.com and https://peakd.com/@crell
Serde – https://github.com/Crell/Serde
AttributeUtils – https://github.com/Crell/AttributeUtils
Tickets to php[tek] 2024 – http://tinyurl.com/tek-2024-tickets
|Air date
|March 19, 2024
Hosted by
Guest(s)
