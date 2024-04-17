Community Corner: Mark Niebergall

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event. Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event. Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

In this episode, Scott talks to Mark Niebergall about his talks at php[tek] 2024, preparing to do a 3-hour tutorial track talk, his work as a PHP-FIG Secretary, and the current opening as a PHP-FIG Secretary.

We're sorry, but your session has expired due to inactivity. Please use your browser to refresh this page and log in to our system again.