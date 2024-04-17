Community Corner: Mark Niebergall
In this episode, Scott talks to Mark Niebergall about his talks at php[tek] 2024, preparing to do a 3-hour tutorial track talk, his work as a PHP-FIG Secretary, and the current opening as a PHP-FIG Secretary.
Links:
PHP-FIG: www.php-fig.org
Tickets to php[tek] 2024 – http://tinyurl.com/tek-2024-tickets
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|April 16, 2024
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: