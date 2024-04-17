php[architect] logo

Community Corner: Mark Niebergall

In this episode, Scott talks to Mark Niebergall about his talks at php[tek] 2024, preparing to do a 3-hour tutorial track talk, his work as a PHP-FIG Secretary, and the current opening as a PHP-FIG Secretary.

Links:
PHP-FIG: www.php-fig.org
Tickets to php[tek] 2024 – http://tinyurl.com/tek-2024-tickets

Air date April 16, 2024
