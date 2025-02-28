Community Corner: Prism With TJ Miller

In this episode, Scott talks with TJ Miller about Prism “a powerful Laravel package for integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) into your applications”.

PHP Tek is looking for sponsors! See https://phptek.io/blog/elevate-your-brand-sponsorship-phptek-2025 for more information.

