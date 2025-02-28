Community Corner: Prism With TJ Miller
In this episode, Scott talks with TJ Miller about Prism “a powerful Laravel package for integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) into your applications”.
Links:
Prism Website – https://prism.echolabs.dev/
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx
TJ’s Social Media:
Twitter – https://x.com/heytjmiller
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/tjmiller.bsky.social
Scott’s Social Media:
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren
|Air date
|February 28, 2025
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)
