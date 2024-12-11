php[architect] logo

Community Corner: Serverless Architectures With Nelson Isioma

In this episode, Scott talks with Nelson Isioma about his article in the November 2024 issue of the php[architect] magazine about Serverless Architectures.

Links
pScan – https://github.com/Nelwhix/pScan
Article – https://www.phparch.com/article/2024-11-building-serverless-php-applications/

Air date December 11, 2024
Hosted by
Guest(s)

November 2024 Magazine Issue

