Community Corner: Serverless Architectures With Nelson Isioma
In this episode, Scott talks with Nelson Isioma about his article in the November 2024 issue of the php[architect] magazine about Serverless Architectures.
Links
pScan – https://github.com/Nelwhix/pScan
Article – https://www.phparch.com/article/2024-11-building-serverless-php-applications/
|December 11, 2024
