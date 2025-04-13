Community Corner: Traditional Education With Jack Polifka
In this episode, we talk to Jack Polifka about the web development courses he teaches and his talks at phptek 2025.
PHP Tek is looking for sponsors! Contact https://phptek.io/blog/elevate-your-brand-sponsorship-phptek-2025 for more information.
Links:
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx
Scott’s Social Media:
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scott.keck-warren.com
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|April 12, 2025
|Hosted by
|Scott Keck-Warren
|Guest(s)
|Jack Polifka
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: