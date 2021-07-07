Debugging, Automation, GitHub Actions, Bug Bounties, and API Security
Eric, John, and Oscar chat about the articles in the June 2021 issue, Debug, Rinse, Repeat.
Topics Covered
- Debugging
- Git Hooks and Automation
- Make files
- GitHub Actions
- Bug Bounties
- Docker Swarm
- Longhorn PHP and in-person conferences.
- Approaches for Securing APIs
- Contributing to Open-Source
|Air date
|July 7, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
