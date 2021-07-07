php[architect] logo

Debugging, Automation, GitHub Actions, Bug Bounties, and API Security

Eric, John, and Oscar chat about the articles in the June 2021 issue, Debug, Rinse, Repeat.

Topics Covered

  • Debugging
  • Git Hooks and Automation
  • Make files
  • GitHub Actions
  • Bug Bounties
  • Docker Swarm
  • Longhorn PHP and in-person conferences.
  • Approaches for Securing APIs
  • Contributing to Open-Source

Air date July 7, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

June 2021 Magazine Issue

