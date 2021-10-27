php[architect] logo

Decrypting Cryptography

Eric and John talk about their first release and the October 2021 issue, Decrypting Cryptography

Topics Covered

  • Cryptography 101
  • What I Wish Something Told Me About SQL Database Design
  • Education Station: Windows 11 for PHP Development
  • The Workshop: Nitro
  • Design Patterns by Moonlight: The Dragon Wrangling Pattern
  • Sebastian Bergmann and the PHPUnit project part 2
  • Security Corner: Updating the OWASP Top Ten
  • PHP Puzzles: Time Value of Money
  • finally{}: Rubber Ducky, You’re the One!

Air date October 26, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
October 2021 Magazine Issue

