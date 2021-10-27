Decrypting Cryptography
Eric and John talk about their first release and the October 2021 issue, Decrypting Cryptography
Topics Covered
- Cryptography 101
- What I Wish Something Told Me About SQL Database Design
- Education Station: Windows 11 for PHP Development
- The Workshop: Nitro
- Design Patterns by Moonlight: The Dragon Wrangling Pattern
- Sebastian Bergmann and the PHPUnit project part 2
- Security Corner: Updating the OWASP Top Ten
- PHP Puzzles: Time Value of Money
- finally{}: Rubber Ducky, You’re the One!
|Air date
|October 26, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
