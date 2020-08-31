php[architect] logo

Document databases, MySQL, JSON-Schema validation, and PHP types

In this Episode

Eric, John, and Oscar discuss the August 2020 issue, Data Discipline.

Topics Covered

  • Using SQL with non-relational databases.
  • Data integrity with UUIDs and primary keys.
  • Connecting and working to databases directly.
  • Rolling dice with PHP
  • Thinking about data types.
  • Using Windows or Linux as your daily driver.

Listen

Air date August 31, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

