Document databases, MySQL, JSON-Schema validation, and PHP types
In this Episode
Eric, John, and Oscar discuss the August 2020 issue, Data Discipline.
Topics Covered
- Using SQL with non-relational databases.
- Data integrity with UUIDs and primary keys.
- Connecting and working to databases directly.
- Rolling dice with PHP
- Thinking about data types.
- Using Windows or Linux as your daily driver.
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|August 31, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: