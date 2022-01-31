Domain-Driven Resolutions

As 2021 fades from our memories, we hope that a few of you received fantastic geeky gifts during the holidays. Hopefully, some of those geeky gifts included Raspberry Pis. Over the next few months, we will build a project with one and hopefully inspire you to create something useful for yourself.

This is also a great time to establish some resolutions to aid in your coding career. What do you want to accomplish this year? Continuing education is always a great goal and something that we here at PHP Architect strive to provide. We ourselves are constantly learning how we can improve our process and one of our New Year’s Resolutions is to be more prompt in our monthly delivery. We’re aware this will take another few months, but it is our goal.

Now I want to take a moment to ask you for a favor. Have you ever wanted to be a “published writer”? Maybe you still need a New Years Resolution. We’ll help you keep it 😉 As a magazine for our community, we rely on community members to write articles for us. And better yet, we pay for your content to be published. So take a moment and ask yourself a few questions. “Have I learned anything new recently that helped me?” “Do I want to learn a new skill to share with other people? Sometimes having an article deadline will help you focus and learn that skill. Honestly, this point has helped me write all of my articles and conference talks. If you are interested, please send an email to write@phparch.com with your ideas, and we will help you turn your idea into a publishable article.

This month’s issue gets started with “Introducing FilterIterators” by Mauro Chojrin. This feature article will get you looking at your projects in a whole new way. Our second feature is the first in a series called “How to Hack your Home with a Raspberry Pi” by Kenneth Marks. I’ve always been fascinated by the Raspberry Pi but have always been intimidated by them. Ken is opening my eyes, and now I want to use them everywhere.

Our columnists have been hard at work too. Joe Ferguson’s, The Workshop, is giving younger developers a course on “Apache and PHP – Back to Basics.” Every developer should have more of an understanding of what happens even before their PHP code fires up and starts handling a request. In Education Station, Chris Tankersly is talking about “Background Queues” to improve performance for our applications. Eric Mann brings us “The Terrifying Scale of a Security Bug” in this month’s Security Corner. If you’re out on the hunt for a job, make sure you understand the basics of the “Infamous Fizz Buzz” in this month’s PHP Puzzles by Oscar Merida. Then Eric Van Johnson does a great interview with Patrick Allaert, one of your PHP 8.1 Release Managers.

And finally{}, Beth Tucker-Long talks “Experts or Out-of-touch?” where she shares some of her past with PHP Internals.

As always, thank you for subscribing to PHP Architect. We have big plans for 2022, and we hope you do too.