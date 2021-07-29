Elasticsearch, Teaching PHP, Design Patterns, People, Joe Watkins, and more
Listen to Eric, John, and Oscar discuss the articles in the July 2021 issue, Deep Dive into Search.
Topics Covered
- Using Elasticsearch in an application.
- Archery (for some reason).
- Password complexity and entropy.
- Why you should use a password manager.
- Eric’s interview with Joe Watkins about Bus Factors.
- Teaching and mentoring new developers.
- Rocky Linux, a CentOS alternative.
- Soylent Green, Stakeholders, and Requirements.
- When to use the Decorator Pattern.
- Returning to a new normal.
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|July 29, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
