Elasticsearch, Teaching PHP, Design Patterns, People, Joe Watkins, and more

Listen to Eric, John, and Oscar discuss the articles in the July 2021 issue, Deep Dive into Search.

  • Using Elasticsearch in an application.
  • Archery (for some reason).
  • Password complexity and entropy.
  • Why you should use a password manager.
  • Eric’s interview with Joe Watkins about Bus Factors.
  • Teaching and mentoring new developers.
  • Rocky Linux, a CentOS alternative.
  • Soylent Green, Stakeholders, and Requirements.
  • When to use the Decorator Pattern.
  • Returning to a new normal.

Air date July 29, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

July 2021 Magazine Issue

