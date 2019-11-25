php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Object Oriented Programming, PHP 7.4, CPP extensions with Lochemem Bruno Michael, and Dependency Injection

In Episode 26

Just before the Thanksgiving holidays in the United States, we reviewed the November 2019 issue “Object Orientation.”

Topics

  • Evolution of object-oriented programing in PHP and understanding how to use objects effectively.
  • Avoiding career stagnation and networking at conferences and user groups.
  • PHP 7.4’s release and what features we’re looking forwards to.
  • Eric becomes the new Community Corner contributor.
  • Chatting about building PHP extensions and CouchDB wiith Lochemem Bruno Michael.
  • Thinking like a computer (sometimes too much?) and the value of abstractions.
  • Understanding Dependency Injection and how to get it to “click.”
  • The value of frameworks versus “plain” PHP.

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Transcript

Just before the Thanksgiving holidays in the United States, we reviewed the November 2019 issue “Object Orientation.” and talk to Lochemem Bruno Michael about functional programming, writing PHP extensions, and more.

Air date November 25, 2019
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Lochemem Bruno Michael

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

December 2019 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today! Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2019 musketeers.me, LLC. — All amounts in USD

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.