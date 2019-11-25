Object Oriented Programming, PHP 7.4, CPP extensions with Lochemem Bruno Michael, and Dependency Injection
In Episode 26
Just before the Thanksgiving holidays in the United States, we reviewed the November 2019 issue “Object Orientation.”
Topics
- Evolution of object-oriented programing in PHP and understanding how to use objects effectively.
- Avoiding career stagnation and networking at conferences and user groups.
- PHP 7.4’s release and what features we’re looking forwards to.
- Eric becomes the new Community Corner contributor.
- Chatting about building PHP extensions and CouchDB wiith Lochemem Bruno Michael.
- Thinking like a computer (sometimes too much?) and the value of abstractions.
- Understanding Dependency Injection and how to get it to “click.”
- The value of frameworks versus “plain” PHP.
Transcript
|Air date
|November 25, 2019
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Lochemem Bruno Michael
