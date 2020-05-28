Episode 33: Machine Learning with Liam Wiltshire
In this interview, Eric and John talk to Liam Wiltshire about his Machine Learning articles (Part two here) in the April and May 2020 issues of the magazine.
Topics Covered
- How he transitioned from music into building web sites.
- Speaking at PHP conferences.
- Using machine learning with PHP and why he wrote this series.
- Assessing the quality of your input data.
- Ethical considerations when using machine learning.
- Laravel and Liam’s contributions to the PHP community
Listen
Transcript
|Air date
|May 28, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Liam Wiltshire
