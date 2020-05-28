php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Episode 33: Machine Learning with Liam Wiltshire

In this interview, Eric and John talk to Liam Wiltshire about his Machine Learning articles (Part two here) in the April and May 2020 issues of the magazine.

Topics Covered

  • How he transitioned from music into building web sites.
  • Speaking at PHP conferences.
  • Using machine learning with PHP and why he wrote this series.
  • Assessing the quality of your input data.
  • Ethical considerations when using machine learning.
  • Laravel and Liam’s contributions to the PHP community

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Transcript

Coming Soon

Air date May 28, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Liam Wiltshire

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

May 2020 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today! Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2020 musketeers.me, LLC. — All amounts in USD

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.