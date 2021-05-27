php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

RoadRunner, Atoum, IDEs, Feature Tests, DIY API, Wizard Thinking

Eric, John, and Oscar try to review the May 2021 issue, Testing Assumptions.

Topics Covered

  • Fall Conferences, like Longhorn PHP (CfP is currently open).
  • Debugging long-running applications using RoadRunner, ReactPHP, or Swoole.
  • Does using an IDE make you a bad developer?
  • Feature tests w/Behat
  • PHP Internals interview w/Sara Golemon
  • Building an API with off-the-shelf components
  • Thinking like a wizard and learning to spot patterns in the code.
  • Sustainability of open-source projects like PHP core and documentation.

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date May 27, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

May 2021 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event.Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2021 musketeers.me, LLC. — All amounts in USD

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.