RoadRunner, Atoum, IDEs, Feature Tests, DIY API, Wizard Thinking

Eric, John, and Oscar try to review the May 2021 issue, Testing Assumptions.
- Fall Conferences, like Longhorn PHP (CfP is currently open).
- Debugging long-running applications using RoadRunner, ReactPHP, or Swoole.
- Does using an IDE make you a bad developer?
- Feature tests w/Behat
- PHP Internals interview w/Sara Golemon
- Building an API with off-the-shelf components
- Thinking like a wizard and learning to spot patterns in the code.
- Sustainability of open-source projects like PHP core and documentation.
|Air date
|May 27, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
