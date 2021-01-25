Front-end frameworks, dev lead duties, subresource security, and more
Listen to Eric, John, and Oscar discuss the articles in the January 2021 issue, Newfangled Views.
Topics Covered
- Front-end coding with Vue and React.
- Responsibilities when you’re a development lead
- Security of third-party resources
- Learning new skills and avoiding burnout.
- Mimicking AWS S3 with Minio
Listen
|Air date
|January 25, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
