Front-end frameworks, dev lead duties, subresource security, and more

Listen to Eric, John, and Oscar discuss the articles in the January 2021 issue, Newfangled Views.

  • Front-end coding with Vue and React.
  • Responsibilities when you’re a development lead
  • Security of third-party resources
  • Learning new skills and avoiding burnout.
  • Mimicking AWS S3 with Minio

 

Air date January 25, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

January 2021 Magazine Issue

