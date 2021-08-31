Functional PHP, Laravel Horizon, MFA, Testing with Pest, Taylor Otwell, and more
Eric, John, and Oscar sit down to go over the August 2021 issue, Trimming One’s Sails.
Topics Covered
- Grokking algebraic structures and functional programming with PHP
- Laravel Horizon and diving into worker queues
- Multi-factor authentication and why you should use add it to your application.
- Testing with Pest PHP and how it’s different from PhpUnit.
- Eric’s interview with Taylor Otwell, creator of Laravel.
- Annotations, using them in legacy code and PHP 8’s implementation.
- Interfaces and patterns for using them.
- How step debugging improves your productivity.
Listen
|Air date
|August 30, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
