Functional PHP, Laravel Horizon, MFA, Testing with Pest, Taylor Otwell, and more

Eric, John, and Oscar sit down to go over the August 2021 issue, Trimming One’s Sails.

Topics Covered

  • Grokking algebraic structures and functional programming with PHP
  • Laravel Horizon and diving into worker queues
  • Multi-factor authentication and why you should use add it to your application.
  • Testing with Pest PHP and how it’s different from PhpUnit.
  • Eric’s interview with Taylor Otwell, creator of Laravel.
  • Annotations, using them in legacy code and PHP 8’s implementation.
  • Interfaces and patterns for using them.
  • How step debugging improves your productivity.

Listen

Air date August 30, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

August 2021 Magazine Issue

