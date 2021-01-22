Interview with Chris Tankersley
Eric and John talk to long-time contributor Chris Tankersley about contributing to the magazine and more.
Topics Covered
- Getting started in programming and web development with PHP.
- Docker and using it across operating systems.
- Developing with PHP and the ecosystem around it.
- What kind of things he tries to cover in Education Station for self-taught programmers.
- Streaming when he codes and what editor he likes to use nowadays.
Listen
|Air date
|January 22, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Chris Tankersley
