Interview with Chris Tankersley

Eric and John talk to long-time contributor Chris Tankersley about contributing to the magazine and more.

Topics Covered

  • Getting started in programming and web development with PHP.
  • Docker and using it across operating systems.
  • Developing with PHP and the ecosystem around it.
  • What kind of things he tries to cover in Education Station for self-taught programmers.
  • Streaming when he codes and what editor he likes to use nowadays.

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date January 22, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Chris Tankersley

January 2021 Magazine Issue

