Interview with Dave Stokes on JSON-Schema, and MySQL
In this Episode
Dave Stokes joins Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon to talk about MySQL and databases.
- The correct pronunciation(s) of MySQL.
- The impact of open-source software on their careers.
- Upcoming EOL support for MySQL 5.x and upgrading to MySQL 8.
- Working with JSON documents and the value of validating data early.
- When and where to normalize data.
- MySQL clients and password encryption.
Listen
|Air date
|August 18, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Dave Stokes
