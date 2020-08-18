php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Interview with Dave Stokes on JSON-Schema, and MySQL

In this Episode

Dave Stokes joins Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon to talk about MySQL and databases.

  • The correct pronunciation(s) of MySQL.
  • The impact of open-source software on their careers.
  • Upcoming EOL support for MySQL 5.x and upgrading to MySQL 8.
  • Working with JSON documents and the value of validating data early.
  • When and where to normalize data.
  • MySQL clients and password encryption.

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date August 18, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Dave Stokes

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

August 2020 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event.Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2020 musketeers.me, LLC. — All amounts in USD

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.