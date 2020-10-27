Interview with Demin Yin on Swoole
Demin Yin, evangelist for Swoole, joins Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon to talk about the project and more.
Topics Covered
- Writing event-driven, non-blocking PHP applications.
- Supporting for asynchronous programming and concurrent processes.
- Performance of Swoole for handling millions of requests.
- Taking advantage of extensions to add new features or improve performance.
- Integrations with PHP frameworks like Laminas.
- Swoole as an HTTP server and in embedded devices.
- Getting started with HTML, CSS, and other dynamic languages for web development.
Listen
|Air date
|October 27, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Demin Yin
