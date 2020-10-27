php[architect] logo

Interview with Demin Yin on Swoole

Demin Yin, evangelist for Swoole, joins Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon to talk about the project and more.

Topics Covered

  • Writing event-driven, non-blocking PHP applications.
  • Supporting for asynchronous programming and concurrent processes.
  • Performance of Swoole for handling millions of requests.
  • Taking advantage of extensions to add new features or improve performance.
  • Integrations with PHP frameworks like Laminas.
  • Swoole as an HTTP server and in embedded devices.
  • Getting started with HTML, CSS, and other dynamic languages for web development.

Air date October 27, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Demin Yin

