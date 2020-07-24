Interview with Edward Barnard
In this Episode
Edward Barnard returns to talk with Eric van Johnson and John Congdon about writing columns for the magazine and more.
- How he got started programming with CRAY supercomputers and then web development first with PERL and then PHP.
- Rescuing his first article submission from the spam bin.
- The inspiration and focus for his latest column, Sustainable PHP.
- Who’s going to agile conferences.
- His first book, The Fizz Buzz Fix, about how to think like a computer and pass coding interviews.
- Experiences adding tests to legacy applications.
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|July 24, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Edward Barnard
