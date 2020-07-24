php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Interview with Edward Barnard

In this Episode

Edward Barnard returns to talk with Eric van Johnson and John Congdon about writing columns for the magazine and more.

  • How he got started programming with CRAY supercomputers and then web development first with PERL and then PHP.
  • Rescuing his first article submission from the spam bin.
  • The inspiration and focus for his latest column, Sustainable PHP.
  • Who’s going to agile conferences.
  • His first book, The Fizz Buzz Fix, about how to think like a computer and pass coding interviews.
  • Experiences adding tests to legacy applications.

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date July 24, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Edward Barnard

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

July 2020 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event.Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2020 musketeers.me, LLC. — All amounts in USD

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.