Interview With JD Lien
In this episode, Scott talks with JD Lein about getting into PHP, JD’s PHP Attributes article in the June 2024 issue of php[architect] magazine, and writing a couple open source projects
Links:
Understanding PHP Attributes – https://www.phparch.com/article/2024-06-understanding-php-attributes/
JD’s GitHub – https://github.com/jdlien
resume.md – https://github.com/jdlien/resume.md
validator – https://github.com/jdlien/validator
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
00:00 Intro
00:52 Getting Into PHP
06:15 Honeybadger
07:05 Attributes Article
12:26 @jdlien/validator
14:23 resume
17:41 Outro
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|August 30, 2024
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: