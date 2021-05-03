php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Interview with Mark Kelnar

This month, we chat with Mark Kelnar about his article in the April 2021 issue, Busy Worker Bees

Topics Covered

  • What he learned from beekeeping and using Agile techniques.
  • Working at WPEngine with the LAMP stack.
  • Working on headless/decoupled WordPress.
  • Applying agile outside of software development projects.
  • If/how agile has changed since its introduction.
  • Getting involved in beekeeping.

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date May 3, 2021
Hosted by
Guest(s)

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

April 2021 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event.Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2021 musketeers.me, LLC. — All amounts in USD

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.