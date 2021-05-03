Interview with Mark Kelnar
This month, we chat with Mark Kelnar about his article in the April 2021 issue, Busy Worker Bees
Topics Covered
- What he learned from beekeeping and using Agile techniques.
- Working at WPEngine with the LAMP stack.
- Working on headless/decoupled WordPress.
- Applying agile outside of software development projects.
- If/how agile has changed since its introduction.
- Getting involved in beekeeping.
Listen
|Air date
|May 3, 2021
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)
