Interview with Vinícius Campitelli

Our crew interviews recent contributor Vinícius Campitelli about his articles and involvement with PHP.

Topics Covered

  • Applying SOLID principles and object calisthenics in practice.
  • Getting into programming by scripting IRC chat bots.
  • Working with PHP professionally.
  • Transitioning into teaching programming.
  • PHP User Groups in Brazil and speaking at conferences and meetups.
  • Looking forward to the new features of PHP 8.

Air date December 22, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Vinícius Campitelli

