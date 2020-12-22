Interview with Vinícius Campitelli
Our crew interviews recent contributor Vinícius Campitelli about his articles and involvement with PHP.
Topics Covered
- Applying SOLID principles and object calisthenics in practice.
- Getting into programming by scripting IRC chat bots.
- Working with PHP professionally.
- Transitioning into teaching programming.
- PHP User Groups in Brazil and speaking at conferences and meetups.
- Looking forward to the new features of PHP 8.
Listen
|Air date
|December 22, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Vinícius Campitelli
