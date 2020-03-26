php[architect] logo

Magento’s Evolution, Ecommerce, Development Environments, and Enterprise Software.

In Episode 30

In this episode, we dive into How Magento is Evolving and chat with Magento evangelist Ben Marks.

Topics

  • The free magazine issue courtesy of Adobe and Magento.
  • An interview with Ben Marks on how Magento went from an open-source project to its acquisition, the value of the community and ecosystem, how Magento 2 changed the landscape, how to get started working with the platform, and the future.
  • Approaches for updating legacy codebases.
  • Using asynchronous processes.
  • How stepping away can help you when you’re stuck on a problem.
  • Options for setting up development environments for a project.
  • What exactly the term “Enterprise Software” means.

Air date March 26, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Ben Marks, Oscar Merida

March 2020 Magazine Issue

