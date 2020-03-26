Magento’s Evolution, Ecommerce, Development Environments, and Enterprise Software.
In Episode 30
In this episode, we dive into How Magento is Evolving and chat with Magento evangelist Ben Marks.
Topics
- The free magazine issue courtesy of Adobe and Magento.
- An interview with Ben Marks on how Magento went from an open-source project to its acquisition, the value of the community and ecosystem, how Magento 2 changed the landscape, how to get started working with the platform, and the future.
- Approaches for updating legacy codebases.
- Using asynchronous processes.
- How stepping away can help you when you’re stuck on a problem.
- Options for setting up development environments for a project.
- What exactly the term “Enterprise Software” means.
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|March 26, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Ben Marks, Oscar Merida
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: