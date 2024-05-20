MergePHP with Logan Lindquist
In this video, Scott discusses MergePHP with Logan Lindquist and the state of the in person PHP User Group.
Links:
MergePHP – https://www.mergephp.com/
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
00:00 Intro
01:14 What are AustinPHP and MergePHP?
04:31 How Often are Meetings?
06:31 Who Can Join The Meetups?
08:58 What Prevents Merge From Being In-person?
10:23 What Qualities Are You Looking For In a Speaker?
12:18 What is the State of the In-person Conference?
17:04 Outro and Plugs
