In this video, Scott discusses MergePHP with Logan Lindquist and the state of the in person PHP User Group.

Links:

MergePHP – https://www.mergephp.com/

HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io

00:00 Intro

01:14 What are AustinPHP and MergePHP?

04:31 How Often are Meetings?

06:31 Who Can Join The Meetups?

08:58 What Prevents Merge From Being In-person?

10:23 What Qualities Are You Looking For In a Speaker?

12:18 What is the State of the In-person Conference?

17:04 Outro and Plugs