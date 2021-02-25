php[architect] logo

Mezzio framework, functional programming, software dependency security

Listen as the podcast crew got together to go through the February 2021 issue, Dealing with Data.

Topics Covered

  • Mezzio framework from Laminas (formerly Zend Framework)
  • Functional programming and where to use it in PHP applications.
  • Using CQRS and Event Sourcing to manage input and output data flows.
  • How to approach the February PHP Puzzle
  • Diving in to just use Docker.
  • Considering the security of external packages and libraries.
  • Using poker hand rules as an example for defining business requirements.
  • Drupal 9 and the conclusion of Eric’s interview with Angie Byron.
  • Using PHP’s Stream functions to transform incoming request data.
  • Finding Big Data to work with on a project.

Listen

Air date February 25, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

February 2021 Magazine Issue

