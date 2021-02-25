Mezzio framework, functional programming, software dependency security
Listen as the podcast crew got together to go through the February 2021 issue, Dealing with Data.
Topics Covered
- Mezzio framework from Laminas (formerly Zend Framework)
- Functional programming and where to use it in PHP applications.
- Using CQRS and Event Sourcing to manage input and output data flows.
- How to approach the February PHP Puzzle
- Diving in to just use Docker.
- Considering the security of external packages and libraries.
- Using poker hand rules as an example for defining business requirements.
- Drupal 9 and the conclusion of Eric’s interview with Angie Byron.
- Using PHP’s Stream functions to transform incoming request data.
- Finding Big Data to work with on a project.
Listen
|Air date
|February 25, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
