Middleware, Serializing Objects,

This episode looks at the September 2020 issue, Under the Scope.

Topics covered

  • Using middleware, especially in legacy applications.
  • Use cases for serializing PHP objects.
  • Cleaning up directions and cleaning up data sets.
  • Development tools you should have, like Mailhog and ngrok.
  • Development environments with WSL and Docker.
  • Using Mozilla Observatory to assess site security.
  • Decoupling and design patterns for sustainable PHP.
  • PHP’s release maintainers.
  • Digging into how autoloading works and improves the developer experience.
  • Formation of the PHP-FIG at php[tek] in 2009.

Air date September 30, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

September 2020 Magazine Issue

