Middleware, Serializing Objects,
This episode looks at the September 2020 issue, Under the Scope.
Topics covered
- Using middleware, especially in legacy applications.
- Use cases for serializing PHP objects.
- Cleaning up directions and cleaning up data sets.
- Development tools you should have, like Mailhog and ngrok.
- Development environments with WSL and Docker.
- Using Mozilla Observatory to assess site security.
- Decoupling and design patterns for sustainable PHP.
- PHP’s release maintainers.
- Digging into how autoloading works and improves the developer experience.
- Formation of the PHP-FIG at php[tek] in 2009.
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|September 30, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: