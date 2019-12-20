Migrating Frameworks, Depression and Mental Health, Laravel Vapor and Michael Akopov
In Episode 27
For December 2019, we take a look at this month’s issue “Expedition PHP.” Our guest this month is Michael Akopov.
Topics
- php[tek] Call for Speakers and tips for submitting your talks.
- Migrating to a new framework.
- Mental health in technology.
- Why and how you can contribute to Open Source.
- Understanding how encryption ciphers works.
- A real-life example of how thinking like a computer helps to understand a bug.
- An interview with Michael Akopov about his background and diving into using serverless applications with Laravel Vapor.
- Further discussions about understanding and using the Dependency Injection pattern.
Listen
|Air date
|December 20, 2019
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Michael Akopov, Oscar Merida
