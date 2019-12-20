php[architect] logo

Migrating Frameworks, Depression and Mental Health, Laravel Vapor and Michael Akopov

In Episode 27

For December 2019, we take a look at this month’s issue “Expedition PHP.” Our guest this month is Michael Akopov.

Topics

  • php[tek] Call for Speakers and tips for submitting your talks.
  • Migrating to a new framework.
  • Mental health in technology.
  • Why and how you can contribute to Open Source.
  • Understanding how encryption ciphers works.
  • A real-life example of how thinking like a computer helps to understand a bug.
  • An interview with Michael Akopov about his background and diving into using serverless applications with Laravel Vapor.
  • Further discussions about understanding and using the Dependency Injection pattern.

Listen

Air date December 20, 2019
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Michael Akopov, Oscar Merida

December 2019 Magazine Issue

