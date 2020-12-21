PHP 8, Git Poductivity, and Resolutions
Listen to Eric, John, and Oscar discuss the articles in the December 2020 issue, PHP 8 Bits and Git
Topics Covered
- OSMI 2020 Mental Health in Tech Survey.
- Features in PHP 8 we’re looking forward to using, like constructor property promotion and named arguments.
- Being more productive with Git, aliases, and hooks.
- Using the circuit breaker pattern.
- Andreas Heigl and PHP documentation project.
- and more (as usual)
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|December 21, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
