PHP 8, Git Poductivity, and Resolutions

Listen to Eric, John, and Oscar discuss the articles in the December 2020 issue, PHP 8 Bits and Git

Topics Covered

  • OSMI 2020 Mental Health in Tech Survey.
  • Features in PHP 8 we’re looking forward to using, like constructor property promotion and named arguments.
  • Being more productive with Git, aliases, and hooks.
  • Using the circuit breaker pattern.
  • Andreas Heigl and PHP documentation project.
  • and more (as usual)

 

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date December 21, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

December 2020 Magazine Issue

